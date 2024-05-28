[Vantage Point] The PDEA leaks

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

From my vantage point, the inquiry is a counter move by the Duterte faction to blackmail the government amidst the looming threat from the International Criminal Court

What did the Senate inquiry on the alleged documents portraying President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. as a drug user prove?

For weeks, the nation has been captivated by salacious details of numerous clandestine drug parties allegedly participated in by Marcos Jr., First lady Liza Araneta Marcos, entertainment celebrities, and their closest friends. Other than quenching the thirst of gossipmongers and public chatterers for scandalous rumors, the inquiry fell flat on its face.

The probe, initiated by the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs chaired by Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, revolves around supposed Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) documents detailing Marcos Jr.’s alleged link to illegal drugs.

Although I felt that Dela Rosa did not exactly have the moral pulpit to lead such a delicate inquiry, I was still hoping that something good would come out of it. It was an opportunity for him to finally shed light on persistent rumors swirling around the President and his wife’s alleged addiction to cocaine. His boss, former president Rodrigo Duterte, was not shy in accusing Marcos Jr. of being a drug addict – from the start of the 2022 presidential campaign up to this day when widening cracks are showing on their much-vaunted political alliance.

Alas, Dela Rosa brought to the Senate a supposed star witness with questionable credentials. Former PDEA intelligence officer Jonathan Morales has sworn that it was he who prepared and signed the leaked document. But PDEA chief Moro Virgilio Lazo told the Senate inquiry that the document does not exist. In a live TV interview, former senator Panfilo Lacson said that, yes, he could believe that such a document exists, but without validation from higher intelligence officials, it is merely a scrap of paper.

What really motivated Dela Rosa to conduct the inquiry? He said that, as in most congressional investigations, it is in aid of legislation. But with his strong ties with the former president, he has become deeply compromised. This association has made it easy for Marcos Jr.’s allies to cast aspersions on Dela Rosa’s motives.

Let’s not delve in detail here into the character of Dela Rosa’s star witness. Many Filipinos may have read and heard about the string of cases against Morales involving false testimony over the past decades.

Speculations are rife that the inquiry was what prompted the Senate coup that unseated Senator Miguel Zubiri from the top post now occupied by Senator Francis Escudero. For former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, the inquiry is a guise for a destabilization effort, a suspicion he shares with Lanao del Sur Representative Zia Adiong: “It is politically motivated targeting this administration’s downfall.” In a press conference, House Deputy Speaker Representative David Suarez (Quezon, 2nd District) said that “the Senate probe is out to malign and destroy President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.”

Collateral damage and the ICC

The inquiry has maliciously dragged some prominent names from the business sector. A friend, James Kumar, has been unfairly drawn into the fray. Some people with malicious minds have targeted Kumar as the person behind the plot to silence Morales.

I met Kumar during the Taal volcano eruption where I was photographing the devastation, while he and his team were providing essential supplies to help affected families rebuild their homes.

Kumar is Asia Leaders Award’s “Philanthropist of the Year” for three consecutive years (2020-2022). He is also the general secretary of Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) and a director of the Anti-Trafficking OFW Movement (ATOM). Through these organizations, he has supported victims of corruption and human trafficking.

He runs enterprises ranging from business process outsourcing to restaurant ventures, including the popular Swaadisht Indian Cuisine and Bar. This restaurant – with branches strategically located in the metropolis – not only serves authentic Indian dishes, but also promotes Indian culture by hosting events, such as Diwali and Holi celebrations, making it a cultural hub for the Indian community in the Philippines.

The Senate has effectively wasted valuable hours in providing a venue for an investigation with the end motive of destroying the establishment and wantonly shaming innocent people.

From my vantage point, the inquiry is a counter move by the Duterte faction to blackmail the government amidst the looming threat from the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICC is actively pursuing an investigation into crimes against humanity committed by the administration during the war on drugs under former president Duterte. According to ICC Assistant Counsel Kristina Conti, there is an indication that Marcos Jr. may be reconsidering his position on cooperating with the ICC, despite his previous refusals.

This could well be the President’s litmus test. He has to rise above this political spectacle and demonstrate a commitment to uphold justice and accountability. His refusal to cooperate with the ICC only fuels suspicions of a cover-up and undermines the credibility of the government. If Marcos truly aims to lead with integrity and transparency, he must not succumb to the pressure tactics of Duterte and his allies.

Furthermore, allowing the ICC to proceed with its investigations would provide a platform for victims and their families to seek justice and closure. It would signal to the international community that the Philippines is committed to upholding human rights and the principles of justice.

Failure to act decisively in this critical moment risks further erosion of public trust and confidence in his administration. Marcos Jr. has to recognize that his legacy hinges on his ability to navigate these turbulent waters with integrity and courage. – Rappler.com