Rappler Talk: Comelec chief George Garcia on reforming Philippine elections

MANILA, Philippines – Not only did veteran election lawyer George Garcia return to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) after being bypassed by the Commission on Appointments (CA) in June, his reappointment in August elevated him from commissioner to chairman of the ever-important institution.

Now in the driver’s seat of future elections in the Philippines, Garcia sets his eyes on crucial projects that will make the Comelec a more formidable commission, and electoral reforms on which he hopes Congress can get behind.

In a one-on-one sit-down interview, Rappler’s elections reporter Dwight de Leon chats with Garcia on behind-the-scenes information on his reappointment, his lessons from the May 2022 polls, and his takes on pressing election issues.

