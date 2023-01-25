Rappler Talk: PDRs, economy, and free speech

To talk about the implications of Rappler's acquittal on its tax cases, we sit down with Rappler's chief legal counsel Francis Lim

Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDRs) are a common investment tool for businesses, media or non-media.

The targeting of Rappler, and even ABS-CBN, for its use of PDRs has spooked investors and may have done permanent damage to businesses, according to Francis Lim, the former president of the Philippine Stock Exchange and lead counsel of Rappler in its PDR-related cases.

The Court of Tax Appeals recently cleared Rappler and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa of tax charges that stemmed from its PDRs.

What is that decision’s implication on Philippine economy and the free press?

Rappler’s justice reporter Lian Buan interviews Francis Lim, Rappler’s chief legal counsel.

Tune in on Wednesday, January 25, at 9 pm. – Rappler.com