Rappler Talk: Miriam Coronel-Ferrer on putting more women at the peace table

In this Rappler Talk episode, multimedia reporter Iya Gozum talks to Ramon Magsaysay awardee Miriam Coronel-Ferrer about women’s role in peace talks and the long road towards enduring peace

MANILA, Philippines – The road to peace is long and complex – and often dominated by men.

Miriam Coronel-Ferrer, recently named as one of the 2023 Ramon Magsaysay awardees, was the first woman to head the government peace panel in 2012, leading the negotiations with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Almost ten years after the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro was signed, Coronel-Ferrer was recognized by the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation for her work in emphasizing “the important role that women play in inclusive peace-building.”

In this Rappler Talk episode, multimedia reporter Iya Gozum talks to Coronel-Ferrer about women’s role in peace talks and the long road towards enduring peace.

Bookmark this page and watch the episode on Monday, September 4. – Rappler.com