[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: 10 years of peace, recommitting to the Bangsamoro peace process

On Thursday, January 11, a recommitment ceremony “towards a vibrant Bangsamoro peace constituency” will take place, and many stakeholders will take part in the event. The initiative is led by the Geneva-based Principles for Peace Foundation, in partnership with three Philippine organizations: INCITEGov, Initiatives for International Dialogue, and the Gaston Z. Ortigas Peace Institute.

What are these “principles for peace?” And why does the Bangsamoro peace process need a recommitment?

To answer these questions on the first episode of In the Public Square with John Nery in 2024, are Hiba Qasas, executive director of the Principles for Peace Foundation; Teresita “Ging” Deles, a former presidential peace adviser who oversaw the negotiations on the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro; and Karen Tañada, executive director of the Gaston Z. Ortigas Peace Institute.

Wednesday, January 10, at 8 pm.