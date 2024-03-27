Be The Good: A special panel discussion with ‘Women on a Mission’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A marine conservationist, accessibility advocate, and cycling community leader share how women are blazing trails in their fields in this episode of Rappler's community show

MANILA, Philippines – As Women’s Month comes to an end, Rappler’s community show Be The Good shines the spotlight on Filipino women community leaders making a mark in their respective fields.

Join Rappler head of community Pia Ranada in a special panel discussion with our guests:

Anna Oposa, marine conservationist and co-founder of Save Philippine Seas

Maureen Mata, advocate for persons with disability rights

Karen Crisostomo, active transport advocate and co-founder of Bicycle Friendly Philippines

What do these three women on a mission have to say about dealing with unique challenges for women in their sectors? What is their advice for women or anyone who feels stuck, who want to pursue their passions but don’t know where to start or lack support?

Watch the episode on April 1 at 7 pm on this page, Rappler’s YouTube page, and other social media pages.

Be The Good is Rappler’s show about advocacies, campaigns, and issues faced by communities.

– Rappler.com