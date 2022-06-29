Jeepney minimum fare hiked to P11 nationwide

EVERDAY COMMUTE. In this file photo, passengers pack a jeepney traveling along the South Road of Cebu on November 16, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved the provisional jeepney minimum fare hike to P11 nationwide.

In a decision on Wednesday, June 29, the regulatory board consolidated and granted the fare hike sought by various transport groups nationwide.

The decision is effective Friday, July 1.

Recently, the LTFRB approved a provisional P1 increase in jeepney minimum fares in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa. With the new decision, there will be another P1 hike in the base fare, bringing the total to P11.

In other regions, meanwhile, the decision meant a P2 hike in the minimum fare.

Aside from hiking traditional jeepney fares, the LTFRB also provisionally set a higher fare for modern jeepneys. Starting Friday, the minimum fare for modern jeepneys will be hiked P1 to P13 for the first four kilometers.

“The Board is mindful of the present economic state of every Filipino brought about by the continous rise in oil prices in the world market and the reeling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the LTFRB said.

“With the cautious examination of the complexities of the various concerns of our stakeholders, the Board balances these interest guided by the principle that now more than ever, the need for the riding public to have mass transportation must be sufficiently met,” it added.

Transport groups have been asking the LTFRB for an increase in fares given high fuel costs. Some drivers were forced to stop plying the streets because their fuel costs were higher than the income earned.

In recent weeks, diesel prices have soared continuously, with year-to-date increases reaching P45.90 per liter as of Tuesday, June 28. – Rappler.com