Tallest 3D monument of Dr. Jose Rizal unveiled

3D MONUMENT. The Department of Science and Technology unveils on December 30, 2021, the tallest three-dimensional printed monument of Dr. Jose Rizal.

'This monument is true wonder of the modern Filipino community,' says Department of Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña

MANILA, Philippines – As the nation commemorated the 125th death anniversary of Dr. Jose Rizal on Thursday, December 30, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) unveiled the tallest three-dimensional (3D) monument of the national hero at the DOST complex in Taguig City.

The monument, dubbed “Dr. Jose P. Rizal, the Filipino Scientist,” stands 12.5 feet tall.

The DOST said the statue was a “product of the state-of-the-art Advanced Manufacturing Center of the DOST-Metals Industry Research and Development Center (DOST-MIRDC) using acrylonitrile styrene acrylate (ASA), a material known for its high mechanical properties that can withstand impact, high temperature, and UV, and has chemical-resistant quality.”

The DOST said the 3D monument depicted Rizal “as a medical scientist, an engineer/surveyor, an agriculturist, and a naturalist-environmentalist.”

The 3D monument is not a replica or a variant of the landmark in Luneta Park, added the DOST. The monument, which was a futuristic printed statue of the national hero, was designed by artist and professor Jose Manuel Sicat of the University of the Philippines College of Fine Arts.

“This monument is true wonder of the modern Filipino community,” said DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña, noting that it can withstand even a magnitude 7.0 earthquake.

LOOK: 3D-Printed Monument of Jose Rizal was unveiled on Thursday, December 30 at at the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) complex in Bicutan, Taguig in commemoration of #RizalDay.



Screenshot from DOST Philippines. pic.twitter.com/9Q3b7U2LSo — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) December 30, 2021

“It is my hope that our Filipino youth can look up to this monument, and say – gusto kong maging katulad ni Dr. Jose Rizal, matalino at may pagmahahal sa bayan (I want to be like Dr. Jose Rizal, who is intelligent and has love country). As I’ve said, Dr. Rizal did not do science for science sake or for his recognition. He did it for the sake of others. He did science for the people,” Dela Peña added. – Rappler.com