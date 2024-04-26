‘Banksy Universe’ exhibit not authorized by Banksy, says Metropolitan Museum of Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – After catching backlash on social media, the Metropolitan Museum of Manila (The M) confirmed that its upcoming Banksy Universe exhibit is “not authorized or endorsed” by the graffiti artist himself.

In a statement sent to Rappler, The M said that the exhibit will feature over a hundred of Banksy’s works, which are “almost impossible to see….outside of the specific locations in which they were created.”

“BANKSY UNIVERSE | MANILA 2024 is a unique opportunity to learn more about Banksy’s art and explore the universality of the many piercing social, political and domestic issues it raises,” it said.

Pest Control, the organization that handles Banksy, said in their website that they are “not involved or associated” with any international exhibition of Banksy’s works.

Bonifacio Global City earlier promoted the event in its Facebook page with a caption that said “Art is not a crime.” The post has since been taken down.

Netizens said that the exhibit, which will be held at a financial business district, defeats the essence of Banksy’s works.

Banksy, whose real identity remains undisclosed, creates art that tackles various socio-political issues, such as war, capitalism, hypocrisy, and greed. – Rappler.com