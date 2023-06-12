A true patriot: Senators mourn Pong Biazon’s death

'Independence Day - is very fitting to be when he was called upon by our Creator to go home'

MANILA, Philippines – “A true patriot, Senator Pong always answered the call of duty even when he was no longer in office.”

This was how opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros described the late senator Rodolfo “Pong” Biazon, who died on Monday, June 12, coincidentally the Philippines’ 125th commemoration of its independence from Spanish colonizers.

The family said Biazon was diagnosed with lung cancer in July 2022, and underwent treatment. The former senator, however, “caught pneumonia twice, the second being more serious than the first which had further weakened his lungs.”

“Even before I became senator, senator Pong was a steady source of strength for us women and women’s advocates in our fight for the passage of the Reproductive Health Law. Regarded as macho due to his military background, he challenged stereotypes to stand not just for, but with women,” Hontiveros said.

Biazon remained visible after he left politics, and spoke up on issues close to his heart: security and national defense. In 2017, he questioned the government’s handling of the Marawi siege, noting that the response should not be confined to a military solution.

“We lost an exemplar soldier and solon,” Senator Grace Poe said.

“His valuable work in fortifying the military institution and in lawmaking will not be forgotten,” she added.

In 1992, Biazon became the first Philippine Military Academy (PMA) alumnus to be elected as senator. He also served in the Senate from 1998 to 2010, and then as Muntinlupa congressman from 2010 to 2016.

As a lawmaker, Biazon advocated for low-cost housing for the urban poor and benefits for soldiers, among other pressing issues.



“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my former colleague in the Senate, senator Rodolfo “Pong” Biazon, a true officer and public servant who dedicated his life to public service. His unwavering commitment to our nation’s security and welfare will forever be remembered,” said Senator Loren Legarda.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said that he had the honor of working with Biazon when they were both in the House of Representatives.

‘Unparalleled passion for public service”

Senator Jinggoy Estrada also mourned the passing of Biazon. He said that he witnessed “first-hand his unparalleled passion for public service and unwavering advocacy for low-cost housing and increased benefits for our soldiers.”

“Senator Biazon’s legacy will forever be remembered, and his contributions to our nation will continue to shape our future for generations to come,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Bong Revilla said that Biazon was the “embodiment of a true officer and gentleman who devoted his entire life to serving the Philippines and the Filipino people.”

“And today – Independence Day – is very fitting to be when he was called upon by our Creator to go home,” he said.

In a statement on Monday, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said that Biazon was a “model citizen.”

“He lost his father at seven years old and was forced to work to provide for himself and his siblings at such a young age. Poverty did not faze him; with sheer determination, he put himself through school to gain the education that he needed to be somebody. In the end, he became somebody that would look up to,” Romualdez said.

Biazon was born to a poor family in Batac, Ilocos Norte in April 14, 1935, but this did not get in the way of his goal of getting an education. According to his profile on the Senate website, Biazon became a first-grade student at the age of 11 because he had to help his family earn a living in Cavite. His father died early, leaving his young family behind. – Rappler.com