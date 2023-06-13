Leila de Lima asks court to reconsider her bail denial

STILL DETAINED. Former senator Leila de Lima walks out of the Muntinlupa Hall of Justice surrounded by police, after a hearing on drugs charges, on June 5, 2023.

De Lima's motion comes a few days after Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 256 Presiding Judge Romeo Buenaventura denied her petition for bail

MANILA, Philippines – Detained former senator and opposition leader Leila de Lima asked Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 256 to reconsider the denial of her bail petition in a motion filed on Tuesday, June 13.

“WHEREFORE, premises considered, it is most respectfully prayed that the Order dated 07 June 2023 be RECONSIDERED and SET ASIDE, and that a new Order be issued GRANTING herein Accused’s 11 December 2020 Motion for Bail Ad Cautelam and 09 March 2023 Supplemental Motion for Bail,” the motion for reconsideration (MR) read.

De Lima’s MR came a few days after Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 256 Presiding Judge Romeo Buenaventura denied the petition for bail filed by the former lawmaker and her fellow accused. The court said De Lima’s plea for bail on “humanitarian considerations is untenable.”

The former lawmaker mentioned she is now a senior citizen, has several medical issues, and is not a flight risk – but the court said these grounds are “not compelling.” The denial of De Lima’s bail petition means the opposition leader will remain behind bars as the trial for her remaining drug charge continues.

De Lima faced a total of three drug charges filed under former president Rodrigo Duterte’s administration. Two of these drug cases were already dismissed by the court: one in February 2021, and the other one in May this year.

Despite these acquittals, De Lima remains detained at the Philippine National Police custodial center because her bail petition for her only remaining drug charge had been denied. – Rappler.com