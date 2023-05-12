Court acquits Leila de Lima in 1 of 2 remaining drug cases

OPPOSITION. Former senator Leila de Lima attends one of the hearings for her case in September 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – A Muntinlupa court acquitted former senator Leila de Lima in one of her remaining drug charges, bringing her closer to temporary freedom after six years.

On Friday, May 12, Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 204 cleared De Lima in Criminal Case Number 17-165 – the first case filed against the former lawmaker. De Lima’s acquittal also means the opposition leader is now facing only one more charge, since another Muntinlupa court already cleared her in one of the three charges in 2021.

However, despite De Lima’s victories in two different courts, she will remain in detention because Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 256 has yet to issue its resolution on the former lawmaker’s petition for bail. The same court has yet to announce its decision on De Lima’s bid for temporary freedom.

In the charge where De Lima attained her most recent victory, she was accused of alleged violation of section 5 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 that penalizes the “sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution and transportation of illegal drugs.”

Between November 2012 to March 2013, De Lima and former Bureau of Corrections acting chief Rafael Ragos allegedly extorted money from persons deprived of liberty inside the New Bilibid Prison, according to the charge sheet. The money was allegedly used by De Lima to fund her 2016 senatorial run.

Long road

De Lima has been in detention for over six years.

During her trial, two key witnesses in her case – Kerwin Espinosa and Ragos – retracted their allegations. Espinosa said he was “coerced, pressured, intimidated, and seriously threatened” to make his previous allegations against De Lima. Ragos, in 2022, revealed he was forced to lie by former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

The cases against De Lima flourished under former president Rodrigo Duterte. She was also detained during the former president’s term.

When De Lima was still the chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), she probed into the killings of the so-called Davao Death Squad (DDS). Whistleblowers from the said group alleged they carried out kill orders from Duterte himself.

As a lawmaker, De Lima headed the probe into Duterte’s drug war, which took the lives of at least 6,000 people – 30,000 if vigilante-style killings are included, according to human rights groups. De Lima even presented self-confessed DDS member Edgar Matobato, who confirmed they took orders from Duterte.

Matobato revealed in a 2016 Senate hearing that there was a planned ambush against De Lima when she was still the CHR chairperson. – Rappler.com