Robredo under quarantine after close-in security gets COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo said she is currently under self-quarantine after her close-in security got infected with COVID-19.

In a live video on her Facebook page on Wednesday, December 29, Robredo said she has been in isolation since Tuesday night, December 28.

“Kagabi, tinawag ako. ‘Yung isang close-in security ko, nag-positive. Eh sinamahan ‘nya ko [mag-ikot]. So ngayon, naka-quarantine ako,” said Robredo.

(Last night, I received a call. One member of my close-in security team tested positive for COVID-19. He was with me going around. So now, I am in quarantine.)

Robredo said that this is the second time that she got exposed to a close-in security team member who got COVID-19. The vice president also went on self-quarantine in April.

Robredo, who has been leading relief operations for victims of Typhoon Odette, said that she wants to go around but she has to follow protocols. The vice president said she will be in quarantine for seven days, expecting to complete it after New Year.

In her live video, she also said her daughter Tricia also tested positive for the virus, when the latter went home from the US on December 20. Robredo said Tricia had tested negative and has been recovering from COVID-19.

Her other daughters, Aika and Jillian, tested negative for the virus but are still undergoing home quarantine. – Rappler.com