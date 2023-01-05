LIST: Bilateral agreements signed during Marcos’ state visit to China

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a historic bilateral meeting and had a fruitful discussion on various key areas of cooperation and signed multiple agreements that further forged the relationship between the two countries in Beijing yesterday, January 4. PBBM also emphasized the importance of strengthening the partnership between the Philippines and China during his separate meetings with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and National People's Congress Standing Committee Chairman Li Zhanshu. Photo from Office of the President Facebook Page

Photo from Office of the President Facebook Page

INFO