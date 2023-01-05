LIST: Bilateral agreements signed during Marcos’ state visit to China

The agreements cover a wide range of sectors, from tourism to trade
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines and China signed on Wednesday, January 4, 14 bilateral agreements touching on tourism, trade, and information exchange, among others.
The deals were signed during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr,’s state visit to China, his first for 2023 and his first state visit outside Southeast Asia.
These are the bilateral agreements signed in Beijing, according to the Philippines’ Presidential Communications Office:
- Joint action plan for 2023-2025 on agricultural and fisheries cooperation between the Department of Agriculture (DA) and China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs
- Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)
- Handover certificate of the Philippine-Sino Center for Agricultural Technology-Technological Cooperation Phase III (PHILSCAT-TCP III)
- MOU between the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China and the Philippines’ Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on digital and information and communications technology (ICT) cooperation
- Protocol of phytosanitary requirements for the export of fresh durians from the Philippines to China between the DA and China’s General Administration of Customs
- Handover certificate of two China-aid bridge projects in Manila, the Binondo-Intramuros bridge and the Estrella-Pantaleon bridge
- Framework agreement for the Renminbi-portion of the loan financing for three priority projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)
- Four loan agreements for the mixed-credit financing (US Dollar and Renminbi) of three priority bridge projects under the public works department
- Implementation of the MOU on tourism between the Philippines’ Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China
- MOU between the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Ministry of Commerce of China on electronic commerce cooperation
- MOU between the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and China’s International Development Cooperation Agency on the Development Cooperation Plan 2023-2025
- Agreement on economic and technical cooperation between China and the Philippines
- Mutual recognition agreement between the General Administration of Customs of China and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) of the Philippines on authorized economic operator program
- Arrangement for the establishment of a communication mechanism on maritime issues between the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) of the Philippines and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China
– Rappler.com
