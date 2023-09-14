LIST: Local officials lawfully suspended during 2023 election period

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CANDIDATES. Dozens of public service aspirants flock to Commission on Elections offices on August 28, 2023, to file their candidacies for the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Suspension of elective officials is prohibited during election period under the law, unless approved by Comelec

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) allowed the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to suspend numerous local officials for a month to a year during the election period.

The elective officials are from various municipalities in the provinces of Pampanga, Camarines Sur and Bohol, as well as a city in Kalinga.

Why is Comelec authorization needed?

Section 261 (x) of the Omnibus Election Code prohibits the suspension of elective officials during the election period without prior approval from the Comelec, unless the said suspension is due to the application of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The election period for the 2023 barangay polls is from August 28 to November 9.

DILG Undersecretary Juan Victor Llamas wrote to the Comelec on September 4, seeking an exemption from the ban.

Who are suspended?

The poll body approved the suspension of the following officials on September 13.

This list will be updated every time the Comelec grants DILG’s request for exemption from the suspension ban under the election code. – Rappler.com