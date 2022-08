LIST: Long weekends in 2023

Here’s a guide to help you plot your vacation leaves in 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Calendar your vacations and rest days for the long weekends next year! At least 10 holidays and special non-working days fall near weekends.

Malacañang made public the list of holidays on Tuesday, August 23.

Here’s a list of the long weekends in 2023, including two potential four-day weekends if you secure a vacation leave on Friday.

April

April 6 (Thursday) – Maundy Thursday

April 7 (Friday) – Good Friday

April 8 (Saturday) – Black Saturday

April 9 (Sunday) – Easter Sunday

May

April 29 (Saturday)

April 30 (Sunday)

May 1 (Monday) – Labor Day

June

June 10 (Saturday)

June 11 (Sunday)

June 12 (Monday) – Independence Day

August

August 19 (Saturday)

August 20 (Sunday)

August 21 (Monday) – Ninoy Aquino Day

August 26 (Saturday)

August 27 (Sunday)

August 28 (Monday) – National Heroes Day

November

November 2 (Thursday) – All Souls Day

November 3 (Friday) – File for leave

November 4 (Saturday)

November 5 (Sunday)

November 30 (Thursday) – Bonifacio Day

December 1 (Friday) – File for leave

December 2 (Saturday)

December 3 (Sunday)

December

December 8 (Friday) – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

December 9 (Saturday)

December 10 (Sunday)

December 23 (Saturday)

December 24 (Sunday)

December 25 (Monday) – Christmas Day

– Rappler.com