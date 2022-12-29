LTFRB brings back pre-pandemic jeepney routes amid growing transport woes

FUEL. An attendant fills up a jeepney's tank at a gasoline station in Quezon City on January 12, 2019.

Authorities say the further easing of mobility restrictions prompted them to order the revival of pre-pandemic routes for jeepneys

MANILA, Philippines – Metro Manila and adjacent cities will see a return of pre-pandemic routes for jeepneys, in the wake of a new government memorandum that seeks to “respond to the increasing passenger demand and clamor of transport service entities.”

Based on Memorandum Circular No. 2022-084 issued by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), authorities found the need to bring back modified routes in their pre-pandemic structures, alter a number of current routes, and open more routes.

The full list of routes for public utility jeepney (PUJ) and utility vehicle (UV) express services can be seen below:

In a statement on Thursday, December 29, LTFRB Technical Division chief Joel Bolano said 28 additional routes will also be opened to cover the cities of Manila, Parañaque, Makati, Pasay, Marikina, Pasig, and Quezon City.

LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III added that the easing of mobility restrictions, which was driven by the resumption of full face-to-face classes, as well as work- and leisure-related travel, led to the move.

“It took a while to assess everything based on existing public health protocols and we hope the reverting of these routes to their old structures will provide the riding public more convenience in reaching their destinations,” Guadiz said. – Rappler.com