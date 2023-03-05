WATCH: Drone footage of oil spill in the waters of Pola, Oriental Mindoro

Here's how the waters of Pola town in Oriental Mindoro province look like after a tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil capsized off the coast of Naujan town

The MT Princess Empress capsized off the coast of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, on Tuesday, February 28, causing an oil spill that is threatening not just the province but also nearby areas.

The tanker had been carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil.

Here’s how the waters of Pola town in Oriental Mindoro look like on Sunday, March 5, following the incident. – Rappler.com