LIST: Special non-working days in PH provinces, cities, towns for March 2024

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Here are the March 2024 special non-working days in various localities, as proclaimed by the President
MANILA, Philippines – This is a compilation of special non-working days in various localities in the Philippines for March 2024, as proclaimed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
- March 1 – Tadian, Mountain Province, via Proclamation No. 485, s. 2024
- March 16 – Roseller T. Lim, Zamboanga Sibugay, via Proclamation No. 489, s. 2024
- March 19 – Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, via Proclamation No. 484, s. 2024
- March 20 – San Fernando City, La Union, via Proclamation No. 494, s. 2024
- March 20 – Mayantoc, Tarlac, via Proclamation No. 495, s. 2024
- March 22 – Baliwag City, Bulacan, via Proclamation No. 491, s. 2024
- March 22 – Province of Cavite, via Proclamation No. 492, s. 2024
- March 22 – Mambusao, Capiz, via Proclamation No. 490, s. 2024
- March 22 – Malaybalay City, Bukidnon, via Proclamation No. 487, s. 2024
Bookmark this page for possible additional announcements from Malacañang. – Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
Loading
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.