LIST: April 2024 special non-working days in PH provinces, cities, towns

MANILA, Philippines – This is a compilation of special non-working days in various localities in the Philippines for April 2024, as proclaimed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
- April 1 – Dolores, Quezon, via Proclamation No. 504, s. 2024
- April 1 – Tanjay City, Negros Oriental, via Proclamation No. 500, s. 2024
- April 3 – Balangiga, Eastern Samar, via Proclamation No. 496, s. 2024
- April 4 – Antipolo City, Rizal, via Proclamation No. 497, s. 2024
- April 4 – Laak, Davao de Oro, via Proclamation No. 501, s. 2024
- April 5 – Lamut, Ifugao, via Proclamation No. 502, s. 2024
- April 5 – Pangasinan, via Proclamation No. 498, s. 2024
- April 8 – Mountain Province, via Proclamation No. 503, s. 2024
- April 19 – Tarlac City, Tarlac, via Proclamation No. 499, s. 2024
- April 23 – Plaridel, Bulacan, via Proclamation No. 505, s. 2024
