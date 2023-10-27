Gunmen shoot candidate for barangay chairman in Quezon province

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

General Luna Mayor Matt Florido says there has been no history of election violence in his town until now

QUEZON, Philippines – Motorcycle-riding gunmen shot and seriously wounded a village councilor who was running for the position of barangay chairman, on Thursday night, October 26, in Sitio Central 1, Barangay Malaya, General Luna, Quezon province.

Police Captain Primitivo Ramirez identified the victim as 63-year-old Ruben Ylagan. He was rushed to Magsaysay District Hospital in Lopez, Quezon, but was later transferred to another hospital in Gumaca town.

Police said the victim was walking home past 9 pm after attending a political meeting when two still unidentified men, riding in tandem, emerged and fired four shots into the victim’s chest before fleeing toward Lopez town.

General Luna Mayor Matt Florido said, “Ako’y nalulungkot sa nangyaring karasahan ito sa aming bayan (I am saddened by the violence that happened in our town).”

Florido said there has been no history of violence during past elections in General Luna.

“Violence is not welcome in our town,” he said. – Rappler.com