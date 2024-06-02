With hot months over, Cavite provincial gov’t returns to 5-day work week

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CAVITE, Philippines – Starting on Monday, June 3, the provincial government of Cavite will revert to five-day workweeks, prematurely ending the period for which it originally adopted compressed workweeks due to the excessive heat experienced across the country.

Governor Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla on Thursday, May 30, signed Executive Order No. 23 – Series of 2024, which repeals the 4-day workweek order issued in April.

The governor issued EO 19 on April 29, adopting a Monday-to-Thursday workweek to lessen the exposure of capitol workers and clients to the excessive heat and its attendant health risks. The weather bureau’s monitoring station at Cavite’s Sangley Point had consistently recorded the highest heat index in the country since April.

The labor department had encouraged employers to adopt flexible work arrangements amid the soaring temperatures.

Cavite’s four-day workweek setup was supposed to be in place until July 31. However, Remulla’s May 30 EO cited “the start of the rainy season in the country,” as declared by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration the day before.

When Aghon, the Philippines’ first typhoon for 2024, hit in late May, Cavite was one of the provinces affected, being placed under storm signals.

The provincial government has more than 3,000 personnel, servicing a population of 4.35 million, as of the 2020 census, the second highest among provinces in the Philippines. – Rappler.com