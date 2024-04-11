Ilocos Sur’s Pinsal Falls still closed to the public

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Pinsal Falls has been closed to the public since April 3, following an encounter between government troops and communist rebels in Barangay Baballasioan in Sta. Maria town, where the tourist destination can be found

ILOCOS SUR, Philippines – A favorite summer tourism destination in Ilocos Sur remains closed following an encounter between the government forces and the New People’s Army in the village where it is located.

Pinsal Falls, which then-President Rodrigo Duterte declared as a tourist destination in 2019, remains closed since April 3 as an effect of the encounter in the boundary of Barangay Baballasioan in Sta. Maria, Ilocos Sur, and Barangay Nagcanasan in Pilar, Abra, on April 2.

Shots were heard at Pinsal Falls during the encounter which injured one Army soldier.

Jojo Foliente, the president of the Pinsal Falls Bangkeros Associated, said that operations were halted after the incident and the Philippine Army had set up camp in their facilities.

He said that 32 of their members are asking for financial assistance as they were not able to work for more than a week.

Foliente said this could have been one of their busiest months this year.

Twenty-seven households composed of 95 from Sitio Paring were evacuated to the poblacion building in Pilar but have since returned to their homes.

The rowers of Pinsal, however, remained idle.

A video of the Pinsal Falls where gunshots can be heard in the distance was uploaded by a popular radio station and apparently drove away tourists, Foliente said.

Pinsal Falls offered rafts where local and foreign can have their lunch beside the falls. – Rappler.com