LLDA allowed private firms to exceed fish pen area limits in Laguna Lake – COA

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Commission on Audit says the unequal allocation betrays the due regard for underprivileged fisherfolks

MANILA, Philippines – Private corporations own almost half of the allowable fishing area in Laguna Lake, occupying at least 47% of the total 9,200 hectares appropriated for aquaculture structures.

The Commission on Audit (COA) found that the total presence of private corporations in the lake is more than the 40% allowed. The 2018 Zoning and Management Guidelines (Zomag) states the allocation should be 60:40 in favor of independent fisherfolks. This translates to 5,520 hectares for them, while corporations, partnerships, and cooperatives can have 3,680.

In its report, state auditors found that private corporations occupied 4,318 hectares. It emphasized that it is the responsibility of the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) to ensure sustainable and equitable allocation of fishing areas.

Data as of December 2022 showed that individual owners of fish pens occupy only 3,152 hectares. Meanwhile, 193 private corporations own fish pens in Laguna Lake.

“We would like to emphasize one of the primary purposes for the systematic and equitable area allocation… is to rationalize the utilization of the Laguna de Bay area and its resources with due regard to the underprivileged fishermen and their entitlements which LLDA failed to achieve,” COA said.

It also said that the provisions of Zomag prevails over its implementing rules and regulations, after inconsistencies in the document were found, including the lack of distinction between cooperatives and individual fishing operations.

The LLDA Board of Directors has yet to resolve the inconsistency between the two documents after the issue was brought before the board in May 2022.

LLDA, in its response, agreed to strengthen its implementation of the Zomag area allocation guidelines, and to hasten the review of the conflicting provision of its IRR. – Rappler.com