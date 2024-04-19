LIST: May 2024 special non-working days in PH provinces, cities, towns

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Here are the May 2024 special non-working days in various localities, as proclaimed by the President
MANILA, Philippines – This is a compilation of special non-working days in various localities in the Philippines for May 2024, as proclaimed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
- May 3 – Santa Cruz, Marinduque, via Proclamation No. 517, s. 2024
- May 6 – City of Santiago, via Proclamation No. 518, s. 2024
- May 7 – San Pablo City, Laguna, via Proclamation No. 519, s. 2024
- May 8 – Camiling, Tarlac, via Proclamation No. 520, s. 2024
- May 11 – Aparri, Cagayan, via Proclamation No. 521, s. 2024
- May 15 – Gumaca, Quezon, via Proclamation No. 522, s. 2024
- May 15 – Lucban, Quezon, via Proclamation No. 523, s. 2024
- May 20 – Sual, Pangasinan, via Proclamation No. 524, s. 2024
Bookmark this page for possible additional announcements from Malacañang. – Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
Loading
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.