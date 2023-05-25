2 minors die after being struck by lightning in Cavite

The separate incidents happen in General Trias City

CAVITE, Philippines – Two minors died in General Trias City in Cavite on Thursday afternoon, May 25, after being struck by lightning in separate locations.

The first incident occurred in Barangay Pasong Camachile, where three persons suffered. They were brought to the Medicare Hospital.

Xian Agripa Prangan, 10 years old, died, while the two other victims had been sent home after treatment.

The second incident occurred in Barangay Santiago, where two victims suffered.

A still unidentified 16-year-old male died, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Naparato Jr.

Parts of the Philippines experienced severe thunderstorms on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates. – Rappler.com