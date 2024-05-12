P500,000 reward offered for info on killers of Cavite businessman

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Cavite businessman Jholo 'Papi' Granados was lined up to run for councilor in the 2025 elections

CAVITE, Philippines – Cavite First District Representative Ramon “Jolo” Revilla III is offering a P500,000-reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect behind the killing of businessman and prospective electoral candidate.

In a Facebook post, Revilla condemned the killing of Jholo “Papi” Granados who he said was supposed to run for councilor in the upcoming 2025 elections under his party.

Granados was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-riding men as he was about to go home around 4:30 pm on Saturday, May 11. Local police said that the suspects – who were wearing helmet – fled towards Bacoor City after the incident.

“Ang ating partido at ang aming pamilya ay lubos na nakikiramay sa mga mahal sa buhay na naiwan ni Papi,” Revilla said.

“Hindi tayo titigil hangga’t hindi natin nabibigyan ng hustisya ang kanyang pagkawala,” he added.

(Our party and our family express our deepest condolences to the loved ones left behind by Papi. We will not stop until we obtain justice for his death.) – Rappler.com