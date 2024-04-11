2 Navy pilots dead in Cavite chopper crash 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippine Navy says it will conduct a 'thorough investigation' to determine the cause of the crash, which claimed the lives of two of its officers

CAVITE, Philippines – A Philippine Navy training helicopter crashed as it attempted an emergency landing near the Cavite City Public Market on Thursday, April 11, leaving two Navy officers dead.

The Robinson R22 trainer, apparently the last in the Navy’s inventory, “had to make an emergency landing at the vicinity of Cavite City Public Market” at around 6 am on Thursday, the Philippine Navy said in a statement.

The helicopter took off from Sangley Airport, also in Cavite, with two pilots on board. The two were rushed to nearby hospitals but later succumbed to their injuries.

“Said aircraft, which took off from Sangley Airport, was conducting a training flight with two officer pilots onboard. The pilots were rushed to nearby hospitals by the responding teams from the Philippine Fleet and Naval Air Wing, but it is unfortunate that they were not able to make it,” the Navy said in a statement.

The Navy said they will withhold the identities of the two officers until after their families are informed.

The Navy extended its condolences to the families of two casualties and said that “all necessary support will be extended to them.” – with reports from Dennis Abrina/Rappler.com