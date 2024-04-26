IN PHOTOS: PH, US, French navies hold maritime drills during Balikatan 2024 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

JOINT DRILLS. FS Vendemiaire (F-374), USS Harpers Ferry (LSD-49), BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16) conducted Division Tactics during the Multilateral Maritime Exercise that kicked off on Thursday, April 25 in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan. Photo taken from BRP Davao Del Sur (LD-602).

France's Vendémiaire joins the Philippines and the US in this year's maritime drills

MANILA, Philippines – Over the course of several days, the navies of the the Philippines, the United States, and France are participating in “multilateral maritime activities” as part of the 39th iteration of Balikatan.

Balikatan is the biggest military exercise between treaty-allies US and the Philippines. It’s the first time for France to join these drills.

Navy ships of the three nations met in waters off the coast of Palawan on Friday, April 25, to hold several activities at sea. From Palawan, the four vessels will eventually sail “within the bounds of the Philippine exclusive economic zone,” according to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The Philippines’ BRP Davao del Sur and BRP Ramon Alcaraz, US landing ship USS Harpers Ferry, and French frigate Vendémiaire will be spending five days at sea for communications exercises, cross-deck landing, division tactics, photo exercise, and maritime search and rescue drills.

After the scheduled drills, France’s Vendémiaire and the Philippines’ BRP Ramon Alcaraz will hold a bilateral sail in the West Philippine Sea.

The sail comes at a tense time in the South China Sea, especially in the West Philippine Sea, an area that includes the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. China, ahead of the drills, warned that “drawing forces outside the region or countries not directly concerned into the issue will only further complicate the situation and make it harder to solve.”

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, ignoring the 2016 Arbitral Award which foreign governments, including the US and France, have previously said should be followed.

French Navy FH160 helicopter participating in the successful cross-deck landing part of the Multilateral Maritime Exercise today, April 26, 2024. Photo from AFP Western Command

Philippine Navy’s NH434 participates in the cross-deck landing part of the Multilateral Maritime Exercise on April 26, 2024. Photo from AFP Western Command

Photo of Surface vessel FS Vendemiaire (FFH734) conducting DIVTACS taken aboard BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS16) today, April 26, 2024. Photo from AFP Western Command

The radioman and quartermaster perform publication exercise as part of DIVTACS during Multilateral Maritime Exercise on April 25, 2024. Photo from AFP Western Command

The Officer of the Watch ensures that the vessel maneuvers on its intended course during the DIVTACS drills on 25 April, during the ongoing 5-day Multilateral Maritime Exercise as part of the Exercise Balikatan 39-24. Photo from AFP Western Command

LD602 conducting flight quarters operation to receive NH434 and subsequently performing simulated MEDEVAC/CASEVAC. Photo from AFP Western Command

– Rappler.com