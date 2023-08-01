Cessna plane bound for Tuguegarao reported missing

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) The single-engine Cessna took off from Laoag headed for Tuguegarao, but it never reached its destination

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

MANILA, Philippines – A Cessna 152, two-seater, single-engine plane, bound for Tuguegarao City in Cagayan province was reported missing shortly after taking off around noon Tuesday, August 1, from Laoag City.

The Cagayan Provincial Information Office said the white and blue Cessna, which had the body number RP-C8598, and another plane took off from Laoag City in Ilocos Norte at around 12:16 pm. But only the other aircraft made it to the Tuguegarao City Airport at 1:11 pm.

Media reports earlier said onboard the plane were its pilot and a student pilot.

Based from reports by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Cagayan Valley (Region II), the missing plane was last monitored 32 nautical miles from Alcala, Cagayan.

OCD Region II said it tried to reach the pilot through cellphone and handheld radio, but there was no response. – Rappler.com