Aircraft hit by severe turbulence returns to Singapore, local media reports

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The interior of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 is pictured after an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, in Bangkok, Thailand May 21, 2024 in this handout image. Handout via REUTERS/File Photo THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – The Singapore Airlines (SIA) SIAL.SI aircraft used for a flight in which a passenger died during severe turbulence returned to Singapore on Sunday, May 26, five days after its emergency landing in Bangkok, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

A 73-year-old British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens were injured on Tuesday, May 21, after flight SQ321, flying from London to Singapore, encountered what the airline described as sudden, extreme turbulence while flying over Myanmar.

The flight carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew diverted to Bangkok for an emergency landing. At least 43 people who were on board remain hospitalized in Bangkok, a hospital in the Thai capital said on Saturday, May 25.

Flight tracking service Flightradar24 showed the aircraft, operating as flight SQ9071, left Bangkok on Sunday at 3:49 am and arrived in Singapore at 5:39 am.

“SIA obtained the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities in Singapore and Thailand, the investigators, and the aircraft manufacturer, and the aircraft was cleared by our Engineering and Flight Operations teams, before departure,” Singapore Airlines told CNA. – Rappler.com