Siete Pecados Marine Park in Palawan wins Blue Park Award

ATHENS, Greece – The Siete Pecados Marine Park in Palawan received the prestigious Blue Park Award at the Our Ocean Conference here on Wednesday, April 17.

This is the third time the Philippines has received the award, which recognizes outstanding marine protected areas (MPAs). Other Blue Parks in the Philippines include the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park (2017 awardee) and the Apo Reef Natural Park (2022 awardee).

Based on its nomination note, the Siete Pecados Marine Park is part of the Calamianes Island Network in the Philippines, whose proximity to other nearby MPAs “allows for ecological connectivity across important marine habitats such as coral reefs, mangrove forests and seagrass meadows.”

Environment Undersecretary Ernesto Adobo Jr. received the award on behalf of the local government and the park management.

“The Philippine government is honored to receive this Blue Park Award on behalf of Siete Pecados Marine Park…. This is an outstanding example of a locally managed marine protected area established and implemented by the local communities in partnership with local government,” Adobo said.

“The Philippines is honored by the recognition that we are the first country to have three Blue Park Awards. We are proud and fortunate to be able to be at the center of the Coral Triangle, and we realize that this comes with responsibilities of caring for and protecting what we have been blessed with.”

Aside from the Siete Pecados Marine Park, the other MPAs awarded on Wednesday were the Tristan da Cunha and the Gitdisdzu Lugyeks Marine Protected Area.

Initiated by the US-based nonprofit organization Marine Conservation Institute, the Blue Parks “incentivizes a global ocean refuge system to safeguard biodiversity in at least 30% of the ocean,” in line with the goal of protecting at least 30% of the ocean by 2030. – Rappler.com