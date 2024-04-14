Groups urge DENR to negotiate with Masungi over 2017 contract

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIRD'S EYE VIEW. Limestone formations seen from Sapot ni Ric at Masungi Georeserve in Tanay, Rizal.

Several groups express their support for Masungi Georeserve Foundation Inc. amid a possible cancellation of Masungi’s 2017 contract that would reforest hectares of land in Rizal

MANILA, Philippines – Various groups called on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to explore formal negotiations and open dialogues with Masungi Georeserve Foundation Inc. (MGFI), in light of the possible cancellation of the latter’s memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the government.

Recently, DENR Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga said they are bound to cancel their 2017 contract with the MGFI as it was “void from the beginning” because of the provision that gave the MGFI “perpetual land trust for conservation.”

Seven groups expressed concern and said this could make the area in the Upper Marikina Watershed vulnerable to exploitation.

“Cancelling the contract would not only undermine years of hard-fought progress but also set a dangerous precedent for conservation projects in the Philippines,” Wild Bird Club of the Philippines said in a statement.

Wild Bird Club of the Philippines is one of the seven groups that expressed support. The roster includes Caritas Philippines, Alyansa Tigil Mina, Center for Environmental Concerns, Philippine Initiative for Environmental Conservation, Seeds of Hope Society Inc., and Saribuhay UP Diliman.

Instead, groups said the DENR should open channels of communication with MGFI.

“If the DENR is concerned with the legal aspects of the MOA, the agency should be open to resolving the issue together with the foundation, and should allow them to continue their conservation efforts,” Saribuhay UP Diliman’s statement read.

“Shutting down an award-winning conservation project amidst the climate crisis due to fixable technicalities is the last thing the Filipinos need.”

In 2017, the DENR, under the leadership of the late environment secretary Gina Lopez, signed a memorandum of agreement with the MGFI. It gave the MGFI the responsibility to reforest around 3,000 hectares of land in Rizal province. The MGFI also oversees the popular ecotourism spot Masungi Georeserve.

“This is a time when the government should be supporting successful initiatives, not hindering them,” said Caritas Philippines vice president Bishop Gerardo Alminaza.

The DENR had mentioned the possible cancellation since last year but has yet to make any concrete actions on the matter.

Last year, the Department of Justice gave a formal opinion declaring the contested provision as unconstitutional because agreements between the State and private entities regarding exploration, development, and utilization of state-owned land projects must not exceed 25 years.

MGFI maintains that the contract should be read as an agreement for a perpetual land trust for conservation, and not as a perpetual license. – Rappler.com