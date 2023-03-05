SPECIAL COVERAGE: Oriental Mindoro oil spill

Join Rappler's Inday Espina-Varona, Jee Geronimo, and Dwight de Leon for our special coverage of the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro

On February 28, a tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil capsized off the coast of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro. Since the incident, authorities have been trying to mitigate the effects of the oil spill on coastal towns.

Join Inday Espina-Varona, Rappler’s head of regions, and Jee Geronimo, Rappler’s environment editor, for our special coverage on Sunday, March 5. Rappler reporter Dwight de Leon is on the field in Pola, Oriental Mindoro, where he talked to Mayor Jennifer “Ina Alegre” Cruz. – Rappler.com