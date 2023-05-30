2 suspects in shooting of Cavite traffic enforcer surrender

SURRENDER. Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla presents to the media Joseph Llagas and Aries Carlos, suspects in the May 28 shooting of traffic enforcer William Quiambao, in Tanza, Cavite, after their surrender on May 30, 2023.

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla says he received feelers that the suspects will voluntarily surrender

CAVITE, Philippines – Two suspects in the shooting of a traffic enforcer in Tanza, Cavite, surrendered to the Office of the Provincial Governor on Tuesday, May 30.

Tanza traffic enforcer William Mentes Quiambao died on Sunday afternoon, May 28, after being shot three times in the back of his head by a motorcycle-riding suspect, whom the victim apprehended in front of SM Center Tanza.

On Tuesday, suspect Joseph Llagas and his accomplice Aries Carlos faced Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla to voluntarily surrender. They were accompanied by Tanza Vice Mayor Simon Matro and Tanza police chief Police Major Dennis Villanueva.

Remulla said he received on Monday night, May 29, feelers that the two suspects would surrender. Llagas was said to have a standing warrant in Bacoor, Cavite, for illegal possession of firearms.

The local police on Monday posted a P100,000 reward for the immediate arrest of the suspect.

Initial investigation showed Quiambao apprehended Llagas, who was driving a motorcycle while under the influence of alcohol. This led to a heated argument, after which the suspect shot the victim.

Llagas and his accomplice Carlos immediately fled in an unknown direction aboard a black Mio i125 motorcycle with the temporary plate number 0401-0364688.

The victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was rushed to the Tanza Specialist Hospital for medical attention, but the attending physician declared him dead on arrival.

Tracker teams recovered the motorcycle used by the suspects at Casanueva in Barangay Biga in Tanza. A deformed .45 caliber slug recovered from the crime scene would be submitted to the Provincial Forensic Unit for ballistics examination. – Rappler.com