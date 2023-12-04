Vehicular collision downs power in parts of Antipolo City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CRASH. A truck carrying cement crashes onto a Meralco pole causing a power outage in parts of Antipolo City on December 4 2023.

ANTIPOLO CITY, Philippines – A truck carrying cement bags hit a commuter van and crashed into a power pole in Antipolo City, causing a power outage and heavy traffic in parts of the city east of the Philippine capital on Monday morning, December 4.

A tricycle and a motorcycle were also dragged into the incident near Alta Vista Subdivision, Barangay San Roque, based on a video posted by Antipolo City Mayor Casimiro “Jun” Ynares III.

“Expect slowdown of traffic flow in Ortigas Extension …due to a vehicular accident,” the mayor said in a 10:18 am traffic advisory.

As of 11:53 am, Ynares posted a photo of the Meralco crew fixing the damaged power pole and lines

He said all injured victims had been brought to the nearest hospital.

“Ortigas Ave. Extension (Alta Vista) is still closed. Please use Cabrera Road. Additional traffic enforcers are deployed to assist,” he said.

As of 2:58 pm, Ynares said one lane was already passable to all types of vehicles.

“Kasalukuyang inaayos pa rin ng mga crew ng Meralco ang linya ng kuryente at natumbang poste na nasira dahil sa aksidente,” he said.

(Meralco is still fixing the power lines and fallen pole in the accident.)

Meralco’s information office told Rappler power has been restored in some of the affected areas after its crew undertook line switching.

Some telco lines in the city have also been affected.

Radio DZBB said the truck driver first lost control of the vehicle prior to the collision with the van. The report said five people in the UV Express van were slightly injured, and that vehicles going up to Antipolo City have been rerouted. – Rappler.com