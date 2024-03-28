WATCH: ‘Walang himala’? In Lipa, devotion trumps a Vatican decree

In this Holy Week vlog, Rappler's Paterno Esmaquel II gets the pulse of Batangueños about the Vatican decree rejecting the 'Lipa apparition' of 1948

BATANGAS, Philippines – Days before Holy Week, a church circular jolted Batangas Catholics: the Vatican has finally released its 1951 decree rejecting the alleged 1948 apparition of Mary in Lipa City.

How do Batangueños feel about the circular of Lipa Archbishop Gilbert Garcera and this Vatican decree of 1951?

In this Holy Week vlog, Rappler senior multimedia reporter Paterno Esmaquel II visits Lipa City and the nearby town of San Jose to get the pulse of Batangueños – and to witness a kind of devotion that trumps even the Vatican’s final word.

