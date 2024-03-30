LIVESTREAM: Easter Vigil 2024 with Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula leads the Easter Vigil at the Manila Cathedral at 8 pm (Manila time) on Black Saturday, March 30

MANILA, Philippines – The Catholic Church celebrates its most important liturgy on the eve of Easter Sunday as it remembers the resurrection of Christ during Easter Vigil.

Considered an anticipated Sunday Mass, the Easter Vigil marks the victory of light over darkness as Christ conquers death. The liturgy includes the blessing of fire and water and, in many churches, also the baptism of adult converts to the Catholic faith.

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula leads the Easter Vigil at the Manila Cathedral at 8 pm (Manila time) on Black Saturday, March 30.

Watch the livestream here. – Rappler.com