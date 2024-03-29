IN PHOTOS: How Filipinos observed Good Friday 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GOOD FRIDAY. Devotees in Barangay Lourdes Northwest in Angeles City, Pampanga, reenact the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, March 29, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos observing the Holy Week marked Good Friday, March 29, with solemn prayers, reflection, and local traditions, such as flagellation and the reenactment of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion, among others.

Holy Week commemorations reach their climax on Good Friday, when the faithful remember Jesus’ crucifixion and death at Calvary.

Here are some scenes from this year’s Good Friday commemorations:

A devotee in Balanga City, Bataan, performs their ‘panata’ by reenacting the passion and death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo by Drei Crisostomo

At Nagwaling town in Pilar, Bataan, devotees perform traditional devotions such as ‘Pasang Kris,’ ‘Balatbat,’ and ‘Gapang’ as a form of penance. Photo by JB Lacdao, OSJ

In Licab, Nueva Ecija, devotees engage in self-flagellation and bear wooden crosses as a display of repentance on Good Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo by Jay Vicencio

Thousands of Catholic devotees join the procession of the image of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila, on Good Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

A Catholic devotee in Bangkulasi, Navotas City, observes Good Friday by engaging in self-flagellation on March 29, 2024. Photo by Lhiera Nicole Trinidad

A penitent is nailed to a cross to mark Good Friday in San Vicente, Pampanga, on March 29, 2024. Despite warnings from government officials and the Catholic Church, devotees continue to perform various forms of self-flagellation during the Holy Week. Photo by Mark Cristino/Rappler

Filipino Catholic Ruben Enaje reenacts the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in San Fernando, Pampanga, on March 29, 2024. Photo by Lisa Marie David/Reuters

Pilgrims witness a reenactment of Jesus Christ’s passion, death, and resurrection at Balaan Bukid in Jordan, Guimaras, on Good Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo from Arnold Almacen/Iloilo City Mayor’s Office

Catholic faithful perform the ‘Senakulo’ or the reenactment of Jesus Christ’s passion, death, and resurrection at Samal Plaza in Samal, Bataan, on Good Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo by Raphael Naty/Samal PIO

Parishioners at the Cathedral-Shrine Parish of Saint Joseph in Balanga City, Bataan, walk barefoot as they venerate the Holy Cross of Jesus on Good Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo by Euan de Guzman

Believers of the Iglesia Filipina Independiente in Cavinti, Laguna, kneel for the ‘Pagpaparangal sa Banal na Krus’ on Good Friday, March 29, 2024. Photo by Monera Titan/IFI Cavinti

