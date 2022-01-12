Malaysians rescue 15 Filipinos who drifted to Sabah

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – A group of Filipinos, who ended up in Sabah after the motor launch boats they were using developed engine trouble in the waters off Tawi-Tawi a week ago, were rescued and handed over by Malaysian authorities to the Navy on Monday, January 10.
The group of 15 Filipinos, including seven trainers of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) based in Tawi-Tawi, were rescued by the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Bukit, Lawalawa in Sabah.
The group was aboard M/L Dayang Jubaira Express headed for Taganak – one of the Turtle Islands – from Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, for livelihood training when the vessel developed engine trouble on the morning of January 6.
Strong winds and waves brought them to Sabah, a disputed territory.
Ahmad Firdaus Bin Shaari, deputy director for operations of the MMEA Maritime Zone of Sandakan, communicated with the Philippine Navy station in Tawi-Tawi, and formally turned over the rescued Filipinos on Monday.
Marine Colonel Nestor Narag, director of the Maritime coordinating center in Tawi-Tawi, received the group from his Malaysian counterpart.
The following are the rescued Filipinos:
- Juraid Ayub
- Karnahar Mayan
- Paul Nixon Mongcupa
- Alhakim Hassan
- Mahmur Daham
- Rajuma Salim
- Rudy Jalil
- Mohammad Taha Abbas
- Alsakib Abbas
- Castanida Abbas
- Rederick Delasema
- Ali Akbar
- Taj Alla
- Alnaif Palis
- Hamsafar Barahim
Turtle Islands Mayor Mohammad Faizal Jamalul thanked the maritime groups of both countries and provided temporary relief to the 15 survivors.
Lieutenant Senior Grade Chester Cabaltera, the spokesman of the Naval Forces in Western Mindanao, said a medical team was also sent to check on the survivors. – Rappler.com
Frencie Carreon is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship