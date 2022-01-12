Malaysians rescue 15 Filipinos who drifted to Sabah

GOING HOME. A group of Filipinos rescued in Sabah await Navy vessels that would ferry them back to their hometown in Tawi-Tawi.

Strong winds and waves make a group of Filipinos aboard a motor launch boat that developed engine trouble drift to disputed territory

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – A group of Filipinos, who ended up in Sabah after the motor launch boats they were using developed engine trouble in the waters off Tawi-Tawi a week ago, were rescued and handed over by Malaysian authorities to the Navy on Monday, January 10.

The group of 15 Filipinos, including seven trainers of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) based in Tawi-Tawi, were rescued by the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Bukit, Lawalawa in Sabah.

The group was aboard M/L Dayang Jubaira Express headed for Taganak – one of the Turtle Islands – from Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, for livelihood training when the vessel developed engine trouble on the morning of January 6.

Strong winds and waves brought them to Sabah, a disputed territory.

CHEER. Survivors and rescuers cheer with Colonel Nestor Narag and TESDA director for Tawi-Tawi Maryam Nuruddin on January 10, 2022. Photo courtesy of the Joint Task Force Tawi-Tawi

Ahmad Firdaus Bin Shaari, deputy director for operations of the MMEA Maritime Zone of Sandakan, communicated with the Philippine Navy station in Tawi-Tawi, and formally turned over the rescued Filipinos on Monday.

Marine Colonel Nestor Narag, director of the Maritime coordinating center in Tawi-Tawi, received the group from his Malaysian counterpart.

The following are the rescued Filipinos:

Juraid Ayub

Karnahar Mayan

Paul Nixon Mongcupa

Alhakim Hassan

Mahmur Daham

Rajuma Salim

Rudy Jalil

Mohammad Taha Abbas

Alsakib Abbas

Castanida Abbas

Rederick Delasema

Ali Akbar

Taj Alla

Alnaif Palis

Hamsafar Barahim

Turtle Islands Mayor Mohammad Faizal Jamalul thanked the maritime groups of both countries and provided temporary relief to the 15 survivors.

Lieutenant Senior Grade Chester Cabaltera, the spokesman of the Naval Forces in Western Mindanao, said a medical team was also sent to check on the survivors. – Rappler.com

Frencie Carreon is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship