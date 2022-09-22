Marcos, Biden meet in New York 

UNGA MEETING. Philippine President Marcos meets Joe US President Biden on the sidelines of the UNGA on September 22.

(3rd UPDATE) The two leaders meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City

NEW YORK, USA – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US President Joe Biden met Thursday, September 22 morning (late evening in Manila, September 22), on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly here.

The PH-US meeting is the second bilateral meeting for President Marcos during his six-day working visit to New York City.

Both presidents are in town for the 77th UNGA high-level General Debates. Marcos spoke during the first day, on September 20. Biden, fresh off attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London, spoke during the second day of the General Debates.

The US, as the host country, is traditionally second to speak during the debates.

According to a Reuters report the US president said he would discuss the South China Sea, COVID and renewable energy with his Philippine counterpart.

Marcos, meanwhile, said his country appreciated the deep role of the United States in maintaining peace in the region.

Biden had earlier invited Marcos to visit the US through Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, who led the US delegation to the Marcos inauguration. Emhoff is the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Malacanang has yet to announce whether a state visit or official visit to the US is in works for Marcos.

While in New York, Marcos has attended several meetings — from a gathering with Filipinos from the tri-state area, to Canada and in New Jersey, to meetings with top US-based companies across different hotels in the Big Apple.

This is also the Philippine President’s first publicly-known visit to the US in more than a decade. Marcos, son and namesake of the late dictator, has a standing contempt order issued by a US court over a human rights class suit against the first Marcos president.

As head of state, however, Marcos is accorded diplomatic immunity — something the US had assured of shortly after Marcos won the May 2022 polls.

The US and the Marcos clan have a long and colorful relationship. The US government supported the first Marcos regime, until a people’s uprising sent the family packing into exile. Still, it played host to the Marcoses while they were in exile.

It’s in New York City, too, where Marcos met now First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos — she was a young lawyer then and he was attending to cases filed again his mother, former first lady Imelda.

Shortly after Marcos won the 2022 Philippine elections, Biden was the first world leader to reach out and congratulate him on his landslide victory.

The meeting between the two leaders embodies what some analysts have described as a “restoration” of ties, after relations fell to a marked low under Marcos’ predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.

The former Philippine president refused to visit the US and often railed against Washington for criticism against his bloody drug war.

– with reports from Reuters/Rappler.com