Marcos wants joint Philippines-Australia military drills to continue

EXERCISE ALON. Exercise Alon 2023 conducts an Air Assault Exercise at Punta Baja in Rizal, Palawan on August 21, 2023.

President Marcos describes the joint as an 'important aspect' of Philippine preparations amid 'so many events that attest to the volatility of the region'

ZAMBALES, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Friday, August 25, that he was keen on discussing the “continuation” of joint military exercises between the Philippines and Australia when Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visits the country in September.

Speaking on the sidelines of Exercise Alon, the first joint amphibious exercise between the two nations, Marcos said joint drills were an “important aspect in how we prepare for any eventuality considering there have been so many events that attest to the volatility of the region.”

Albanese will be in Manila from September 7 to 8, the first official visit of an Australian prime minister since 2003.

Defense and maritime affairs, as well as trade and economic ties are among the issues expected to be taken up during Marcos and Albanese’s bilateral meeting.

Marcos, who witnessed the entire drill, said “good combinations” – or when forced sync in operations – have a huge “multiplier effect.”

“We have many common concerns with Australia in terms of the region,” said Marcos.

During the joint amphibious exercise in San Antonio, Zambales, Australian troops arrive on Philippine shores alongside troops of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to battle the fictitious “Calabanians,” who have occupied part of the province.

“Calabanians” is a play on the Filipino term, “Kalaban ‘yan (That’s the enemy).”

More troops arrive — this time opposite the coast — via helicopters. This entire scenario is presumed to take place at night, when it’s harder for enemy forces to catch Philippine and Australian troops. pic.twitter.com/PDogURJmed — Bea Cupin (@beacupin) August 25, 2023

The Zambales is the second of a two-part exercise that started with an air assault exercise in Palawan.

Over 2,000 personnel from the Philippines, Australia and the United States are part of the joint exercises, that have taken place in different spots across the country. The Royal Australian Air Force’s F-35As flew across the Zambales beach to provide air support to ground troops, while American troops arrived via Ospreys.

Australia’s HMAS Canberra and Anzac, the Pholippines’ BRP Davao del Sur, the Australian Army’s M1A1 Abrams tank and two Philippine Marine Corps Amphibious Assault Vehicles were also part of the Zambales exercise.

Exercise Alon is part of the Australia’s Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE), its international engagement activity in the Southeast Asian and Indian Ocean region.

Australia and the Philippines’ bid for stronger ties comes as tensions in the Indo-Pacific – as Marcos puts it – has become even more volatile.

Manila has been at the center of China aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea, which did not abate even during the presidency of Rodrigo Duterte who pursed a pivot to China. In August, China Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia vessels harassed and blocked Philippine Coast Guard and AFP-commissioned boats from reaching an outpost in Ayungin Shoal.

Australia is among the many countries that criticized China over that incident. – Rappler.com