KomyuterDiaries: Traveling from different parts of Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Over the years, millions of Filipinos have struggled with commuting to, from, and within the country’s capital region.

But two Filipinos coming from different parts of Metro Manila, despite going to the same destination at the same time, can have varying commute experiences.

Rappler digital communications specialists Ivy Pedida and Patricia Kahanap went on a not-so-amazing race to the Rappler office in Pasig City coming from the northern and southern parts of Metro Manila, respectively.

This is the first episode of Komyuter Diaries, a series of videos highlighting the endeavors of commuters in a car-centric place like Metro Manila.

Komyuter Diaries is a part of Make Manila Liveable, a project created by Rappler and civil society groups pushing for liveability in cities. Learn more about the movement here. – Rappler.com