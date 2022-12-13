WATCH: San Juan turns its public schools into smart campuses

The city government turns all of its 13 public schools into smart campuses. Rappler's Bonz Magsambol files this report.

MANILA, Philippines – The city government of San Juan turned all of its 13 public schools into smart campuses by providing them with fiber optic internet connection, installing WiFi in all common areas, and giving each classroom 55-inch smart televisions.

On Tuesday, December 13, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte inspected Pinaglabanan Elementary School to see how the campus adapts technology in its medium of instruction.

San Juan City has some 13,000 public school students and some 7,000 households. Each student was given a free tablet in 2020 in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology, with grades 3 to 6 students of Pinaglabanan Elementary School provided with free laptops.

Each family was also provided with free fiber internet connection at home.

A smart campus uses advanced technology and internet-connected devices to provide supportive and engaging experiences to students.

Mayor Francis Zamora said that providing quality education in San Juan is part of his 10-point agenda.

