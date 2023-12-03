Abu Sayyaf leader killed in Basilan clash

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ENCOUNTER. Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) leader Mudzrimar Sawadjaan alias Mundi was killed in an armed encounter with government troops in Basilan Province on Saturday, December 2.

Isabela City, Basilan – Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) leader Mudzrimar Sawadjaan alias Mundi was killed in an armed encounter with government troops in the municipal waters between Barangay Banah, Tipo-Tipo, and Barangay Lahi-lahi, Tuburan, Basilan Province on Saturday, December 2.

Military authorities disclosed that the slain terrorist was intercepted by the government troops on maritime patrol in the coastal areas of Basilan.

According to the military, Sawadjaan was an ASG leader operating in the Sulu Province. He was a notorious terrorist, a bomb expert, the mastermind and architect of suicide bombings in Sulu Province.

Among his infamous atrocities were the 2019 Jolo Cathedral bombing that killed 23 people and wounded hundreds more; the 2020 twin bombings in downtown Jolo that killed 14 people and wounded 75 others; and several suicide bombings during the past few years. Late last year, Mundi left Sulu, evading government operations, and was later monitored in Basilan earlier this year.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, the Commander of the Western Mindanao Command, commended the JTF Orion for its sustained operations against the remaining local terrorists operating in Sulu and Basilan provinces.

“The neutralization of Mundi will not only keep the people safe but has finally given justice to the hundreds of victims of his atrocities,” Gen. Gonzales said.

Major General Ignatius Patrimonio, the Commander of the JTF Orion, also commended the 101st Infantry (Three Red Arrows) Brigade under Brigadier General Alvin V Luzon for the relentless efforts at keeping the island province of Basilan peaceful and its people safe.

Brigadier General Luzon urged the remaining ASG members, who have been evading government forces, to follow their comrades who have chosen to walk on the path to peace and development.

“We welcome all remaining ASG members who have decided to value their own and their families’ lives. Be assured that we will help them reintegrate into the mainstream society,” he added.

The local government unit in Basilan has assisted and facilitated the traditional Muslim burial rites for the slain terrorist leader. –Rappler.com