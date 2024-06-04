Basilan imposes pork ban to prevent spread of ASF

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The ban comes after blood samples from pigs in barangays Bulingan, Buahan, and Calugusan in Lamitan City tested positive for ASF

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines – Basilan Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman on Monday, June 3, issued an executive order imposing a temporary ban on the transport, entry, exit, and movement of all live pigs, pork, and pork-related products and by-products in Basilan, including Lamitan City.

Executive Order No. 2024-06 also banned the entry of similar products to Basilan province from other ASF-affected areas in the country due to the imminent threat of the disease.

Salliman issued the order after Dr. Sharmaine Tutuh, provincial veterinarian, reported that eight blood samples from pigs in barangays Bulingan, Buahan, and Calugusan in Lamitan City tested positive for ASF.

Salliman said the presence of ASF cases in Lamitan City poses a serious threat to the local swine industry, food security, and the livelihood of local farmers throughout the island province.

Based on Executive Order No. 2024-06, a prohibition was imposed on swill or “lamaw” from carinderias, restaurants, hotels, and other food establishments for pigs. Local governments were also tasked to implement strict biosecurity measures in farms.

Pig raisers are advised to report any suspicious incidences of pig mortality to their respective veterinarian office, and for the latter to submit written reports to the Provincial Veterinarian Office.

Salliman’s order also mandated the regular monitoring of the health status of swine across the province.

Hotel and food establishments have been directed to ensure that table leftovers or food wastes are properly disposed of and not provided to swine raisers in Basilan province.

ASF is a highly contagious and deadly viral swine disease that can affect both farm-raised and wild pigs.

The virus doesn’t infect people but is readily passed from one pig to another by direct contact with bodily fluids from an infected pig.

It cannot be transmitted to people, and properly prepared pork products are safe to eat.

The Bureau of Animal Industry of the Department of Agriculture reported in February 2024 that active cases of ASF are present in 12 provinces in eight regions of the country. – Rappler.com