BARMM honors hundreds of fallen MILF fighters by giving their widows P50,000 each

AID FOR WIDOWS. Some 200 widows of former secessionist rebels receive P50,000 each as part of the Bangsamoro region's livelihood assistance program.

The widows come from Cotabato province which had seen turmoil during the Estrada administration’s ‘all-out war’ in 2000

COTABATO, Philippines – The regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has honored Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) rebels who died fighting the government for their secessionist cause years ago by giving their widows in Cotabato province P50,000 each.

Some 200 widows from the towns of Kabacan and Carmen in Cotabato province received the BARMM livelihood aid on Friday, September 15.

BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said, “Their late husbands sacrificed their lives in pursuit of our vision for a government that would offer opportunities for a free and improved life. While we cannot replace their loved ones, this simple gesture serves to acknowledge their invaluable contribution to our achievements and to honor their memory.”

The financial aid is a component of the Bangsamoro Integrated Rehabilitation and Development (BIRD) Program under the Ministry of the Interior and Local Governance of the BARMM. The funds were drawn from the Special Development Fund (SDF) of the regional government.

The distribution ceremony took place at the government center in Barangay Manarapan, Carmen, an area that had seen turmoil during the intense conflict between MILF rebels and government forces during the Estrada administration’s all-out war in 2000.

Many soldiers were killed, too, during the 2000 fighting.

Sinarimbo stressed the importance of addressing the immediate needs of the widows while providing them long-term sustainable development initiatives. These efforts include capacity building, rural infrastructure development, and livelihood opportunities, with plans to establish them as a cooperative to further enhance their livelihoods.

But for Zukria Abas, a 46-year-old widow whose husband, an MILF commander, lost his life in Buliok, Pikit, Cotabato in 2014, her top priority upon receiving the money is her children’s tuition so they can continue their education.

TUITION MONEY. Zukria Abas, the widow of an MILF commander, says she will use a portion of the livelihood aid for her children’s tuition. Ferdinand Carbrera/Rappler

She said, “The timing couldn’t be better. We are grateful that BARMM has not forgotten us, especially during these challenging times, when many of our fellow widows are elderly and in poor health.”

Zukria said she hoped that her children’s and future generations will not have to endure the horrors of war as she did.

She said, “We were exhausted by it. We don’t want them to experience or witness the atrocities we endured. We pray that no more war will happen again,” she told Rappler. – Rappler.com