Cagayan de Oro bridge, roads closed for big fiesta eve parade

VIVA SAN AGUSTIN! Performers dance on Don Apolinar Velez Street in downtown Cagayan de Oro during a parade that signals the start of the Higalaay Festival on Friday afternoon, August 26, two days before the feast of the city's patron saint, Saint Augustine. (photos courtesy of Rhoel Condeza/City Information Office)

Officials say Higalaay Festival's civic-military float parade could draw a crowd larger than that of 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the city

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – City hall closed an entire bridge and sections of a dozen roads and streets in downtown Cagayan de Oro for the biggest and grandest street parade in the city this year.

The city government’s Roads and Traffic Administration (RTA) closed the entire Ysalina Bridge to vehicular traffic at around 4 am on Saturday, two hours before the morning parade.

The bridge, near city hall, serves as a vital link between Carmen, the city’s most populous barangay, and downtown Cagayan de Oro.

The RTA also closed to motorists a dozen streets and roads in the area considered the heart of Cagayan de Oro.

Closed were sections of the following:

Vamenta Boulevard

Capistrano Street

Gaerlan Street

Velez Street

Rizal Street

Hayes Street

Fernandez Street

Tiano Brothers Street

San Agustin Street

Del Pilar Street

Luna Street

Rodelsa Circle Road

Officials said Higalaay Festival’s civic-military float parade could draw a crowd larger than that of August 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the city.

In 2019, police estimated at least 10,000 parade participants while some 30,000 others watched in the streets as the colorful floats, marching bands, and street dancers snaked through a 2.5-kilometer parade route.

Cagayan de Oro Mayor Rolando Uy allowed revelers to flock to the streets and crowd indoors for pre-fiesta events for the first time in two years. The same activities were merely livestreamed on social media platforms and shown on local cable television due to the outbreak of COVID-19 variants in 2020 and 2021.

Cagayan de Oro Councilor Joyleen Mercedes “Girlie” Balaba told Rappler she was glad to see the predominantly Catholic city celebrating the annual feast of Saint Augustine the way people did before the pandemic.

“We are slowly starting to live in the new normal. We can celebrate and enjoy the festivities while we keep the minimum public health standards in mind,” Balaba told Rappler. – Rappler.com