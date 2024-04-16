Veteran Cagayan de Oro journalist Proc Maslog passes away at 76

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Cagayan de Oro-based veteran journalist and academic died in his sleep at his home, a day after he and his family celebrated his 76th birthday

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Veteran journalist Proculo “Proc” Maslog, one of the pioneers of the Cagayan de Oro-based daily newspapers, died on Monday afternoon, April 14.

Maslog, who had Parkinson’s disease, died in his sleep at his home in Barangay Bulua, Cagayan de Oro, a day after he and his family celebrated his 76th birthday.

Many of today’s senior journalists in Cagayan de Oro were mentored by Maslog.

He was one of the earliest editors-in-chief of the Cagayan de Oro-based Mindanao Gold Star Daily, and later worked as sports editor of the now-defunct Sunstar-Cagayan de Oro. He was also the pioneering sports editor of MindaNews and contributed sports stories for the now-defunct Manila Standard.

Maslog was an academic and served as the chairman of the mass communications department, and held the position of arts and sciences dean at Pilgrim Christian College (PCC).

He was credited for establishing and once heading the City Information Office of the local government of Cagayan de Oro.

Journalists in Cagayan de Oro, as well as his former students, mourned the passing of Maslog whom they fondly called “Sir Procs.”

“His contribution to journalism and the field of communication studies throughout his lifetime inspired a generation of media practitioners and communicators. He was one of the pillars of community journalism in Cagayan de Oro City, if not throughout Mindanao. A humble servant and a mentor,” read part of a statement from the Cagayan de Oro Press Club (COPC).

He was the younger brother of book author and journalism professor Crispin Maslog, who was among those who started Silliman University’s journalism school. – Rappler.com