Canada lowers travel warning on 4 Northern Mindanao provinces 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Dinagat and Camiguin are taken off the list of provinces where Canada discourages its citizens to visit

MANILA, Philippines – The Canadian government on Thursday, May 2 (May 1 in Canada) revised its travel advisory covering the Philippines by downgrading its risk assessment of four provinces in Northern Mindanao.

Misamis Oriental and Bukidnon are now in the “avoid non-essential travel” list, an improvement from its previous classification under the “avoid all travel” list.

The islands of Dinagat and Camiguin, meanwhile, were removed from the list of provinces that Canada advises its citizens to avoid.

Most of Western Mindanao remains in Canada’s “avoid all travel” list owing to “serious threat of terrorism, kidnapping, high levels of crime, and violent clashes between the security forces and rebel groups.”

Ottawa, meanwhile, puts provinces it deems as having “risks of kidnapping and high levels of crime” under the “avoid non-essential travel” list.

Canada had previously removed Davao City and Siargao Island from its “avoid non-essential travel” list.

The Canadian government assesses a country and specific provinces or towns and cities based on the security situation, healthcare services, and ease of mobility, among other things.

Overall, it advises its citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution” when travelling to the Philippines because “there are certain safety and security concerns or the situation could change quickly.”

The same general advice is given to citizens who travel to nearby Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. – Rappler.com